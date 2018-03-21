How to make Pea Agnolotti - | WBTV Charlotte

How to make Pea Agnolotti

Pea Agnolotti with snap peas, rainbow carrots, pea shoots and truffle cream. 

Source: WP Kitchen + Bar 

Make the filling

Roll out the dough

Pipe some of the pea mixture onto the dough

Brush all the edges

Seal the individual pieces

Cut the excess dough

Cut them into individual pieces

Drop them into boiling water

Once they float to the top, they’re ready

Remove and serve!

