How to make Pea Agnolotti

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Pea Agnolotti with snap peas, rainbow carrots, pea shoots and truffle cream.
Source: WP Kitchen + Bar
Make the filling
Roll out the dough
Pipe some of the pea mixture onto the dough
Brush all the edges
Seal the individual pieces
Cut the excess dough
Cut them into individual pieces
Drop them into boiling water
Once they float to the top, they’re ready
Remove and serve!