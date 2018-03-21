Two-time champion Rory McIlroy to play Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy, winner of the 2010 and 2015 Wells Fargo Championship and fresh off his victory Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, committed this week to compete in the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30- May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Rory McIlroy, is the only two-time champion of the Wells Fargo Championship and owns eleven tournament records at Charlotte's annual PGA TOUR event. His 2010 victory at Quail Hollow Club was his first PGA TOUR career title and his win Sunday in Orlando was his 14th. The four-time major championship winner and 2015-2016 FedExCup champion, will be making his eighth start in the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy is currently ranked 7th in the world. Last week, tournament officials announced commitments from World No. 2 Justin Thomas and World No. 8 Rickie Fowler. With under 40 days remaining until tournament week, eleven of the top 30 players in the world are already planning to compete.

"It is always good to have our champions return and Rory has certainly been a key supporter through the years," Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. "Fans around the world have always enjoyed Rory and he has been a wonderful ambassador for our event."

McIlroy is one of three major championship winners currently committed to play. He is also the seventh past champion of the Wells Fargo in the field as of today.

The other top 30 in the world, currently in the field, include Japan's top-ranked player Hideki Matsuyama (No. 6), England's Tommy Fleetwood (No.12), England's Tyrell Hatton (No. 16), Sweden's No. 2 ranked player Alex Noren (No. 17), PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and TOUR Championship winner Xander Schaeuffele (24), Italy's Francesco Molinari (No. 25) and three-time TOUR winner Gary Woodland (No. 28).

Including McIlroy and Fowler, the tournament has also received commitments from past champions Brian Harman (2017), James Hahn (2016), J.B. Holmes (2014), Lucas Glover (2011) and Sean O'Hair (2009).

Players have until Friday, April 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship. They can withdraw from the tournament at any time.

Press release provided by the Wells Fargo Championship