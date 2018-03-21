Lenoir man accused of attempting to lure women into apartment, proposition them for sex

A Lenoir man is accused of attempting to lure women to his apartment and propositioning them to engage in a sex act for money.

Shane Phillips, 48, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Police say Phillips lured several women in under the pretense of applying to clean his apartment.

Police say an undercover investigator went to Phillips apartment after chatting on the phone about the cleaning position. Once in his apartment, Phillips propositioned her to engage in a sex act for money, police say. Several women interviewed allege Phillips put them in the same situation.

"We are confident that Phillips has made contact with victims whom we have not been made aware," police say.

Anyone who feels like they were victimized is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2121.

Phillips was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.

He's expected in court April 30.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lenoir police or Crime Stoppers at 828-7585-8300.

