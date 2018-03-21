3-year-old found wandering naked in mobile home park, parents charged

Two Iredell County parents were charged with child abuse after their three-year-old child was found wandering nude in a mobile home park over the weekend.

Deputies say they were called Saturday to the Harmony Meadows Mobile Park off of Harmony Highway, where a person had taken the nude child in. Deputies say they were "finally able" to find the child's parents, 25-year-old Devon Erin Dilorenzo and 27-year-old David Velazquez Castillo.

Dilorenzo and Castillo told deputies they were sleeping and didn't realize their child wandered off. Iredell County DSS temporarily removed th child from the home.

Dilorenzo and Castillo were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and each charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Each parent was placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

