Union County boy whisked off to meet NBA star thanks to Charlotte charity

(Dream On 3 provided this video of Steph Curry and Jonathan Page during their meeting)

A 7-year-old boy from Union County is in California for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet a basketball superstar all thanks to Charlotte charity “Dream On 3."

Jonathan Page, of Indian Trial, was diagnosed with Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA) when he was 2-years-old. Before being diagnosed with MMA, Page was able to walk and run without any limitation.

The disease has since made him lose all gross motor skills. According to KRON, Page has suffered a stroke due to the disorder.

Now, he's dependent on a wheelchair.

Page's disorder doesn't stop him from doing what he loves and being active. He loves basketball and plays with the Charlotte Rollin' Hornets, which is a wheelchair basketball league. He loves Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is a Charlotte native.

The boy traveled to San Francisco to meet his beloved idol in collaboration with the nonprofit Dream On 3, which is a charity that makes sports dreams come alive for kids who face uphill medical battles.

The charity whisked Page and his family off to California for the special one-on-one meeting with Curry Wednesday night. Page was able to hang out with his sports hero for hours.

The encounter was closed off to the media so that Page was not overwhelmed.

During the meeting, Curry and Page played video games together. Clearly, both were having a great time.

Mike Dascal, with Dream On 3, told KRON they've been working on Page's wish to meet the basketball star for over a year.

Loree Oliver, who is Page's mother, said she's proud that her son looks up to Curry, according to KRON. "I use Steph to motivate Jonathan on his basketball goals and basically any goal he's trying to accomplish," Oliver told KRON.

Page will be attending the Warriors game on Friday.

