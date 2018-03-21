Several students injured when school bus runs off road, crashes in Rock Hill

Four students were injured in Rock Hill Wednesday morning when the school bus they were riding in ran off the road and crashed. Thirteen students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to officials with Rock Hill Schools, a bus from Finley Road Elementary crashed on McConnells Highway. School officials said the bus driver had to swerve to avoid another driver in his lane.

School officials tweeted about the crash around 8:30 a.m.

At least four students received minor injuries, school officials said. School officials said the students were taken to the hospital.

The students' families have been notified. No other details were released.

