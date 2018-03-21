After $1000's were stolen, West Rowan Middle Band Boosters reach fundraising goal

After the former treasurer of the West Rowan Band Boosters allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the organization, a fund-raising goal to replace the stolen funds has been successful.

"Within 30 days we raised nearly $30,000," said band parent and booster Amy Mitchell.

In February, the Rowan Sheriff's Office charged Chantel Reliford, 32, with six counts of felony embezzlement of funds by a public trustee. She is scheduled for a court appearance next week.

Investigators say Reliford stole more than $14,000 from the organization.

The band boosters immediately set about replacing the money so that the band could go to a competition trip in Williamsburg, VA. A Go Fund Me page was set up and several fund raisers were held at local businesses.

After learning about the criminal case, WorldStrides, the company that is sponsoring the trip, pledged to match the boosters’ contributions two to one. The company covered the $9,000 bill.

The band is now set to go on the trip in April, meanwhile, another fund raiser is planned for this weekend.

The boosters club is hosting its third annual Vendor Expo & Flea Market at West Rowan Middle School, 5925 Statesville Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

There are 40 vendors participating in the expo. The Big Tasty Food Truck will be selling funnel cakes, popcorn and other foods.

The band will have a yard sale and a raffle of donated prizes.

