Nearly 500 Rowan County residents lose power after drivers crash into utility pole

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Rowan County Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bostian Road and Daugherty Road, located near Landis and China Grove. Officials said the driver of one vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and then collided with another vehicle.

Both vehicles then clipped a utility pole, bringing down power lines in the area, officials said.

The intersection was closed for some time while crews cleaned up the crash. The wreck caused nearly 500 people to lose power for some time.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

