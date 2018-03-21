Several schools announce closings, delays ahead of winter weather

Several schools have announced closings and delays Wednesday amid a Winter Storm Warning that's in effect for the High Country.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The valleys could pick up one to three inches of snow and the higher elevations could get three to five inches of snow.

How’s that for the second day of spring?

Catawba County Schools and Hickory City Schools have issued two-hour delays ahead of the winter weather. Mitchell County Schools, Avery County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools and Watauga County Schools are closed for students Wednesday.

WCS will be closed for students on Wed, March 21. Today is an Optional Teacher Workday. Staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety. Based on the forecast for Friday night, there is no plan for Saturday school at this time. The snow day program will open at 7:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/T3BTVSXs7s — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 21, 2018

School officials in Catawba County said the delay was a "precautionary measure."

While the mountains will see most of the snow activity, even the foothills could see a few snow showers Wednesday morning. With soil temperatures in the 40s and 50s, there is unlikely to be much accumulation – but don’t be surprised if you see snow showers.

