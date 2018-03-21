Schools announce closings, delays after snow sweeps through High Country

Several schools in the High Country have announced closings and delays Thursday after snow swept through the area.

Watauga County Schools, Avery County Schools and Mitchell County Schools will be closed for students on Thursday. It will be an optional teacher workday for teachers at Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools. Ashe County Schools and Alleghany County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay for students on Thursday.

WCS will be closed for students on Thurs., March 22. It is an Optional Teacher Workday. Staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety. The Snow Day program at HP will open at 7:30. Based on the forecast there is no plan for Saturday school this week. pic.twitter.com/lCHfi5akNS — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 22, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The valleys could pick up one to three inches of snow and the higher elevations could get three to five inches of snow.

On Wednesday, many schools issued closings and delays ahead of the snow. Catawba County Schools and Hickory City Schools issued two-hour delays ahead of the winter weather. Mitchell County Schools, Avery County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools and Watauga County Schools were closed for students on Wednesday.

School officials in Catawba County said the delay was a "precautionary measure."

