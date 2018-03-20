Forever Family: Meet Freddys

I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance. This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).

Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track! We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.

However, his life is anything BUT fun and games as he has found himself navigating this world with no mom and no dad. I think it’s pretty clear he would be a dynamic son in anyone’s family, and imagine Freddys as someone’s brother!

I can’t say enough about this precious nine-year old firecracker! Please help him find a family and give him the same shot any child deserves! If you know anyone who has thought about adopting, please share!

To learn more about adopting Freddy, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

