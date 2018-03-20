Man facing charges in CVS armed robbery in east Charlotte

One person has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a business in east Charlotte Tuesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the armed robbery occurred at a CVS in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A short time later, police found a vehicle that matched the description provided to them.Police say the people inside the vehicle jumped out and fled the scene. Two people were later detained, police said.

Brandon James, 30, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer, possessing a firearm as a felon, carrying a concealed gun and drug possession.

It is unclear whether anyone else will face charges.

No further information has been provided at this time.

