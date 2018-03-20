Man accused of robbing CVS in east Charlotte at gunpoint

A man is accused of robbing a business in east Charlotte at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the armed robbery occurred at a CVS in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road around 6:50 p.m. Police said a man entered the CVS and brandished a firearm. He then demanded property and then fled from the store in a vehicle that was outside, officers said.

Responding officers gathered a description of the robber and the vehicle that he left in. A short time later, police found a vehicle that had matched the description that was provided to them.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, the passenger, identified as 30-year-old Brandon James, took off running. He was arrested a short time later and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and drug possession.

Police said the driver did not know about the robbery and was not charged.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.