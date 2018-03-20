York Co. man arrested, charged with armed robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

York Co. man arrested, charged with armed robbery

Rock Hill Police Department Rock Hill Police Department
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A York County man accused of robbing a business has been arrested.

Officials arrived on the scene of A to Z Cash and Carry in  the 200 block of Willowbrook Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

Officers quickly located the suspect trying to get across the train tracks on the other side of Dave Lyle Boulevard, police say.

Police arrested Dixon Fletcher Roark and recovered a gun and money that officials say was taken during the robbery.

Roark was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

