Tonight at 11p: Vape shop owner sells MISLABELED "CBD oil" - | WBTV Charlotte

Tonight at 11p: Vape shop owner sells MISLABELED "CBD oil"

Mooresville Police Department Mooresville Police Department
MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Once again, a teen overdosed on something mislabeled as CBD oil and is giving the medicine a bad name. Parents who use it for their sick kids the way it was intended say they are irate. 

A vape shop clerk sold what was labeled as "Black Diamond CBD oil" to a Mooresville High School... investigators say it was actually a Schedule I controlled substance called 5-Fluoro ADB which can be very dangerous. That clerk is now in jail, held under a $75,000 secured bond. 

No word on the name of that student or how they're doing.

This is EXACTLY what I wrote about two weeks ago, when Cabarrus County Schools sent out a press release saying multiple students had overdosed on what they called CBD oils.

In that post, from March 5, moms of sick kids using CBD oils said they were worried teenagers weren't fully aware that CBD oils CAN'T GET YOU HIGH, and if you take tons of the oil hoping to get stoned, you will get sick.

WBTV's Alex Giles is in Mooresville finding out more about what happened at the vape shop on North Main Street. He's also talking with a Kannapolis mom whose child has been using this strain of medical marijuana successfully for years. 

Alex's story on WBTV News at 11p.

But again, for anyone confused about CBD oils, read the link from two weeks ago >> http://bit.ly/2oRs8bd

See you at 11p.

-Molly

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Matthews leaders list "non-negotiables" to stay in CMS

    Matthews leaders list "non-negotiables" to stay in CMS

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:00:45 GMT
    (Amanda Foster | WBTV)(Amanda Foster | WBTV)

    The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area. In a survey taken by a mediator, those leaders say they have several non-negotiable terms to be comfortable staying within CMS. 

    More >>

    The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area.

    More >>

  • Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

    Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:43:28 GMT

    Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

    More >>

    Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

    More >>

  • Forever Family: Meet Freddys

    Forever Family: Meet Freddys

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:54:31 GMT

    I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance.  This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).  Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track!  We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.  

    More >>

    I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance.  This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).  Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track!  We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly