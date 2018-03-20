Texas terror

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

Breaking tonight, what first appeared to be another bombing in Austin, Texas, turns out to be some sort of incendiary device. Right now, police say they don't believe it's connected to the other five bombs. Details are evolving.

Tonight, we’re asking questions about a smoke shop in Mooresville. A clerk is under arrest for selling a substance to a teen who overdosed. We want to know where those drugs came from and how they got in the hands of a teenager.

While the north east suffers its 4th nor’easter of the year, we have already seen strong storms in Charlotte and snow will begin piling up in the mountains—all of this on the first day of Spring.

We’ve learned several kids at Landsdowne Elementary were bitten by a stray pit bull inside the school building. The dog followed the students inside, and when they ran and made noise, the dog got agitated and started biting. We’re told all the kids will recover.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!