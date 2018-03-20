Texas terror

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
Breaking tonight, what first appeared to be another bombing in Austin, Texas, turns out to be some sort of incendiary device. Right now, police say they don't believe it's connected to the other five bombs. Details are evolving.
Tonight, we’re asking questions about a smoke shop in Mooresville. A clerk is under arrest for selling a substance to a teen who overdosed. We want to know where those drugs came from and how they got in the hands of a teenager.
While the north east suffers its 4th nor’easter of the year, we have already seen strong storms in Charlotte and snow will begin piling up in the mountains—all of this on the first day of Spring.
We’ve learned several kids at Landsdowne Elementary were bitten by a stray pit bull inside the school building. The dog followed the students inside, and when they ran and made noise, the dog got agitated and started biting. We’re told all the kids will recover.
It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!
The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area. In a survey taken by a mediator, those leaders say they have several non-negotiable terms to be comfortable staying within CMS.More >>
The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area.More >>
Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.More >>
Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.More >>
I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance. This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo). Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track! We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.More >>
I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance. This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo). Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track! We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.More >>
Two people have been detained in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Officers responded to CVS in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road at 6:50 p.m. A vehicle matching the description provided to police was located.More >>
Two people have been detained in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Officers responded to CVS in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road at 6:50 p.m. A vehicle matching the description provided to police was located.More >>
A York County man accused of robbing a business has been arrested. Officials arrived on the scene of A to Z Cash and Carry in the 200 block of Willowbrook Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed robbery.More >>
A York County man accused of robbing a business has been arrested. Officials arrived on the scene of A to Z Cash and Carry in the 200 block of Willowbrook Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed robbery.More >>