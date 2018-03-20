WBTV Sports Overtime: Spring football underway for the Charlotte 49ers

After a 1-11 season in 2017, everyone in the Charlotte 49ers program is ready for spring football.

Day 2 was on Tuesday and after a one win season, change is the word at Jerry Richardson Stadium. It is happening in the coaching staff as the Niners have new offensive and defensive coordinators. That change could happen on the field as well even with 18 starters back.

For more on the start of spring football for Charlotte, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

