Panthers WR Wright eager to play for Norv Turner again

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Wide receiver Jarius Wright says he's anxious to play again for Carolina offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

Wright signed his three-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, one day after agreeing to terms .

The 28-year-old Wright figures to compete with Curtis Samuel for Carolina's No. 3 receiver spot behind starters Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith. Wright worked primarily as a slot receiver when he played 2 ½ seasons under Turner with the Minnesota Vikings.

Wright says Turner does a good job of getting the receivers the ball down the field, as well as on screens and reverses.

The former fourth-round pick out of Arkansas spent all six NFL seasons with the Vikings prior to be released last week. He had 18 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.