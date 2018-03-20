Man accused of stealing property from multiple cars in east Char - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of stealing property from multiple cars in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man accused of stealing property from multiple vehicles has been arrested.

Officers responded to Hendricks Automotive in the 6000 block of E. Independence Boulevard Monday in reference to multiple larceny from vehicles.

Lamar Woodard is accused of fleeing from the scene prior to police arriving on the scene, however during the investigation he walked back onto the property, police say. 

Woodard was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny from motor vehicle.

Woodard was also identified by detectives as the suspect involved in another larceny from an auto incident that occurred on March 13 in the 5400 block of Monroe Road. He was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny from motor vehicle in that case as well.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

