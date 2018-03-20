Two suspects charged with breaking, entering

Two people have been arrested and charged for their involvement in stealing property from a vehicle.

Officials say Tuesday afternoon they were flagged down by a victim who claimed someone had broken into his car.

Within moments police were able to track down the suspects after receiving a description from the victim. Skyla Carfagna and Tamiyrah McCoy were both arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and felony conspiracy.

The victim's stolen items were located and returned to him.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.