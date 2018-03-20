Student arrested for making false mass violence threat

Police have arrested a student accused of falsely reporting mass violence on UNC Charlotte's campus.

Matthew Saavedra was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Department Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the arrest is for a warrant obtained by UNC Charlotte's Police Department related to his expression of ideations of gun violence on the campus.

Saavedra remains prohibited from coming onto campus.

The university sent a notification to the students and staff addressing their concern for safety and security.

