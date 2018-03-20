One lucky custodian wins $250,000 lottery prize

One lucky school custodian won a $250,000 scratch-off ticket.

Ana Melara Flores says she stopped by a 7-Eleven on North Tryon Monday night when she got off work and bought the 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I didn't believe it as first. I just kept looking at the '19' and the '19'. I thought maybe I was seeing it wrong," Flores said.

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $176,254, which she plans to save.

The $5 ticket launched in February with eight top prizes of $250,000. Only five top prizes remain.

