Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

A clerk at a vape shop was arrested after investigators say a student at Mooresville High School overdosed using an illegal substance bought at the store.

Rashad Naji Mohsen Al Hubaishi, 31 of Yemen, is charged with nine felony drug counts related to the possession and sale of a Schedule I controlled substance - 5-Fluoro ADB.

Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

CBD oils are a strain of medical marijuana made from genetically engineered plants. The THC, the chemical compound that allows one to get high, is removed from the plant. Left behind is CBD, which has a more therapeutic effect and eliminates any opportunity for someone to get high, even if taken in large doses.

Police say a student at Mooresville High overdosed while using the vape in February. There is no word on that student's name or the extent of their injuries.

During a search of the shop on March 9, detectives seized nine vials of the “Black Diamond” which they say were hidden throughout the store.

Hubaishi was taken to the Iredell County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.

No further information has been released.

Tuesday evening WBTV spoke with a Kannapolis mother whose daughter has taken CBD oils for medical benefits. Rebecca Scott-Fielden said her daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of five. She explained that while CBD oils have not been a cure-all for her daughter, they have eased the struggles that come with the neurological disorder.

Scott-Fielden said the oils have given her daughter increased alertness and attentiveness while improving her memory. The Kannapolis mother was upset to learn about the situation involving a high school student in Mooresville.

“It’s a shame what they’re doing to these kids. They’re putting these children in terrible danger,” said Scott-Fielden.

She worries that the alleged false advertising for a potentially dangerous illegal product like the one seized from Tobacco & Vapor could be sending the wrong message about beneficial, legal products being sold elsewhere.

“It makes me very, very angry because we need to have safe access to this product for our medically fragile kids and for other individuals who have medical conditions that benefit from CBD oil," said Scott-Fielden.

