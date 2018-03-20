Woman charged with revenge porn in Lincoln Co.

A Lincoln County woman was arrested Tuesday for revenge porn.

Officials say Alex Steven Santana accused his former girlfriend, Gabriel Alexandra Husarenko, of posting nude pictures of him on Facebook and making comments about him online on Friday.

On Thursday, Husarenko accused Santana of hitting her in the chest. Santana was charged with assault on a female by a male at least 18 years old.

Husarenko was taken into custody at her home and placed in Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

