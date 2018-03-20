Elections Board votes to move forward with challenging candidate's voter registration

The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area. In a survey taken by a mediator, those leaders say they have several non-negotiable terms to be comfortable staying within CMS.More >>
The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area.More >>
Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.More >>
Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.More >>
I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance. This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo). Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track! We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.More >>
I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance. This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo). Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track! We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.More >>
Two people have been detained in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Officers responded to CVS in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road at 6:50 p.m. A vehicle matching the description provided to police was located.More >>
Two people have been detained in connection to an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Officers responded to CVS in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road at 6:50 p.m. A vehicle matching the description provided to police was located.More >>
A York County man accused of robbing a business has been arrested. Officials arrived on the scene of A to Z Cash and Carry in the 200 block of Willowbrook Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed robbery.More >>
A York County man accused of robbing a business has been arrested. Officials arrived on the scene of A to Z Cash and Carry in the 200 block of Willowbrook Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed robbery.More >>