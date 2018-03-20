Elections Board votes to move forward with challenging candidate - | WBTV Charlotte

Elections Board votes to move forward with challenging candidate's voter registration

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections voted unanimously to proceed to a full hearing on a challenge for the voter registration of Brandon Lofton, who is running for the North Carolina House of Representatives in the 2018 election.

Lofton, a democrat, has filed to run against Republican State Representative Andy Dulin (Mecklenburg) in House District 104.

The challenge was filed on March 2 by Robert Diamond, a Mecklenburg County republican who challenged Senator Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg) in 2016 and is active with the Voter Integrity Project.

Diamond’s complaint accuses Lofton of registering to vote using an address of a house that he was under contract to purchase but had not yet moved into.

Documents provided by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections shows Lofton changed his voter registration on Feb. 19. 

PREVIOUS: Complaint challenges NC House candidate’s voter registration

At a board hearing on Tuesday, Diamond reiterated the evidence he submitted with his petition as part of a preliminary hearing to determine whether the board should proceed with investigating the complaint.

Board Chairwoman Mary Summa noted in remarks during the hearing that the law requires voters to register to vote using the address where they live at the time of registering and that violating the law is a felony.

Lofton was present at the hearing but was not asked to speak and did not make any statement to the board.

Lofton sought to play down Diamond’s complaint in a previous statement to WBTV.

“This is a baseless claim and I have no doubt it will be dismissed quickly. I look forward to discussing with voters my vision for House District 104 and continuing our positive campaign focused on supporting our schools and the future of our state,” Lofton said.

The board scheduled its full hearing on the complaint for April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

