Medical professionals warn against using Uber, Lyft for ride to - | WBTV Charlotte

Medical professionals warn against using Uber, Lyft for ride to the hospital

(Bria Bell | WBTV) (Bria Bell | WBTV)
(Bria Bell | WBTV) (Bria Bell | WBTV)
ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) -

In emergency situations, more people are using Uber and Lyft to get to the hospital because many believe it can be faster or cheaper, but medical professionals say you should be calling 911 when it concerns your health.

Eric Morrison, the EMS Director at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, says using an ambulance should be the only option because car service drivers are not equipped to handle serious medical conditions.

"Because if you get an Uber or Lyft to your house and someone becomes unresponsive, what is that driver going to do? Call 911."

Calling an Uber or Lyft to get to the emergency room may run you about $20 - depending on how far you live from the hospital - while calling 911 and requesting an ambulance for care and transport will run you several hundred dollars.

The average price for a trip to the hospital in an ambulance in Gaston County is $831.42 and in Mecklenburg County, it's $949. But medical professionals say you can't put a price on a life and if you don't seek out trained professionals when you need help from a doctor, it could be a matter of life or death.

Uber sent out a statement concerning rides to the hospital:

We're grateful our service has helped people get to where they're going when they need it the most. However, it's important to not that Uber is not a substitute for law enforcement or medical professionals. In the event of any medical emergency, we encourage people to call 911.

Lyft also sent out a response concerning the matter:

Lyft should not be used as a substitute for emergency transportation. In any medical emergency, people should be calling 911.

Morrison adds that in most cases insurance will cover the majority, if not all, of the cost of a ride in an ambulance.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Matthews leaders list "non-negotiables" to stay in CMS

    Matthews leaders list "non-negotiables" to stay in CMS

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:00:45 GMT
    (Amanda Foster | WBTV)(Amanda Foster | WBTV)

    The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area. In a survey taken by a mediator, those leaders say they have several non-negotiable terms to be comfortable staying within CMS. 

    More >>

    The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area.

    More >>

  • Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

    Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:43:28 GMT

    Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

    More >>

    Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

    More >>

  • Forever Family: Meet Freddys

    Forever Family: Meet Freddys

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:54:31 GMT

    I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance.  This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).  Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track!  We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.  

    More >>

    I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance.  This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).  Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track!  We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly