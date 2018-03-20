Molly's Kids: Cancer back for Kings Mountain toddler - | WBTV Charlotte

Molly's Kids: Cancer back for Kings Mountain toddler

(Photo courtesy family) (Photo courtesy family)

We met Lilyanna Johnson a year ago. At the time, she was a sweet 16-month-old recently diagnosed with myeloid sarcoma. Lily beat it (YES! She beat it!) and was declared cancer-free later on in 2017. Which is why this morning’s email from her mom in Kings Mountain was such a stunner.

On February 1st, Lily ran into a table. It happened to be eye level. Her mom, Kristy, said two weeks later, when she put now-2-year-old Lily in her car seat, Lily’s eye seemed to be yellow and bulging. The day after that, her daughter’s speech started changing too.

“We had an eye appointment for February 19th,” Kristy said. “But with the speech concern, we ended up calling and ordering an emergency MRI instead.”

That MRI showed a tumor behind Lily's right eye.

Since the end of February, Lily has been at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's.... She has had a full body MRI, a PET scan, a lumbar puncture, bone marrow biopsy and started her high-dosage chemo. 

“We won’t know anything further until her counts recover and they can do more imaging to see how her tumor responds,” Kristy said. “But we wanted you and all of those who follow and love on these kids to know.” 

Lily had originally been going to Memphis for treatment. Kristy and her husband, Steven, and their three other older daughters were all traveling to be by Lily’s side. She is now able to get her treatments in Charlotte, which is a relief.

Hang in there, Lily. And Kristy. And Steven. It’s not easy. Please keep us updated.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

