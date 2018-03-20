Boy Scout troop's camping supplies stolen from Charlotte church parking lot

A trailer full of a Boy Scout troop's camping supplies was stolen from a church in Charlotte in January and police are searching for whoever is responsible.

According to the police report, the trailer was stolen between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27 from the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, located off of Beatties Ford Road.

"It's all of our equipment, all of our tents," Zion Hayes-Brown said. "So now we have to replace all of that equipment."

The camping supplies, which was reportedly worth thousands, belonged to Troop 63.

Somebody cut this lock and stole a trailer worth thousands belonging to the Boy Scouts. It was packed with outdoor equipment preventing the scouts from camping out. Find out how you can help at 11:00 on .@WBTV_News. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/s0tjRKvxgs — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) March 20, 2018

"It is very disheartening that this happened to us," Tommy Lee Hayes-Brown, troop committee chair, said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the troop replace its trailer and the contents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

