Charlotte council member threatens to expose ‘hypocritical’ politicians using gay app

CHARLOTTE, NC (Steve Harrison and Jane Wester/The Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield sent a tweet Sunday that suggested a candidate for public office had posted photos of his genitals on Grindr, a cellphone dating app for gay men.

“Question for You all. When candidates and those that are extremely judgmental have a @Grindr page with pictures of their private parts should that be fair game? BTW #grindr is a same-sex site #knowwhoyoumaybevoting4.”

Mayfield said Monday she wasn’t talking about anyone in particular. She said she was upset at what she believes are hypocritical public officials, and that the tweet was hypothetical.

“Not yet,” she said when asked whether she knows someone who has posted photos of their private parts on Grindr. “But if I find out, I will go ahead and expose you. I can’t stand the hypocrisy.”

Mayfield said she was upset about an elected official who “had an affair and practically demanded she have an abortion.” Mayfield said that she was speaking about former Pennsylvania Republican congressman Tim Murphy, who resigned after a scandal over an affair.

Murphy had been supported by anti-abortion groups and his Facebook page had anti-abortion rights messages. The woman Murphy had the affair with said the congressman pressured her into having an abortion.

Mayfield also said she was upset by elected officials who “say it’s morally wrong to be in a same-sex relationship, but then they are caught in a bathroom.”

Mayfield, the city’s first openly gay council member, was first elected in 2011 to the District 3 seat in west Charlotte. She easily won re-election last November.

In the responses to Mayfield’s tweet, some Twitter users were supportive, but some tweeted objections.

One Twitter user tagged Equality NC, a statewide organization promoting LGBTQ rights, and called Mayfield homophobic. Equality NC has endorsed Mayfield, as have other local LGBTQ rights organizations.

Matt Comer, communications director for Charlotte Pride, wrote on Facebook after Mayfield’s post that “private and consensual relationships between adults, even if conducted on ‘dating’ or ‘hookup’ apps, is absolutely no one’s business – not voters, not the media, no one.”

But he added that if someone’s actions was “hypocritical (anti-gay politician trolling for gay sex)? Fair game.”