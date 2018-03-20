City council approves purchase of body armor aimed to protect Yo - | WBTV Charlotte

City council approves purchase of body armor aimed to protect York County officers

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

The York County City Council approved the purchase of over 500 pieces of body armor to help protect officers while on duty.

According to the York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell, city council approved the sheriff's office request to purchase the armor from the state. 

The armor will cost over $40,000 and will be given to all patrol officers, Blackwell said. Blackwell says the sheriff's office does not currently have this type of armor. The armor is supposed to protect officers "against high velocity rounds," officials said. 

The armor will include a plate carrier to protect vital organs around the chest and back. Blackwell said that officers will continue to wear their normal bulletproof vests but will wear the plate carrier on top. 

Since the purchase has been approved, the sheriff's office expects to get the new equipment within several weeks. 

This approval comes two months after Christian Thomas McCall, 47, allegedly shot multiple York County deputies and a York County police officer.

PREVIOUS: Wounded officer dies after York County officer-involved shooting

RELATED: Thousands mourn fallen York County deputy Detective Mike Doty

Detective Mike Doty was killed during the stand-off and Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were injured. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Matthews leaders list "non-negotiables" to stay in CMS

    Matthews leaders list "non-negotiables" to stay in CMS

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:00:45 GMT
    (Amanda Foster | WBTV)(Amanda Foster | WBTV)

    The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area. In a survey taken by a mediator, those leaders say they have several non-negotiable terms to be comfortable staying within CMS. 

    More >>

    The Town of Matthews is still unsure if it will use a pending house bill to break off from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and create its own charter district. Town leaders held a joint meeting with CMS leaders Tuesday to discuss options for students in the area.

    More >>

  • Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

    Vape store clerk charged after Mooresville student overdoses on fake CBD oil

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:43:28 GMT

    Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

    More >>

    Officials say the 5-Fluoro ADB, which is a synthetic cannabinoid, was being falsely sold as "Black Diamond" CBD oil at Tobacco & Vapor on North Main Street.

    More >>

  • Forever Family: Meet Freddys

    Forever Family: Meet Freddys

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:54:31 GMT

    I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance.  This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).  Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track!  We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.  

    More >>

    I hope you had a chance to see our Forever Family feature this week, if not, now’s your chance.  This young man’s name is Freddys (not a typo).  Oh believe me, he is full of energy, life and such a positive outlook. He has plenty of confidence in himself despite the fact I did everything possible to take him down on the go-cart track!  We had a blast at Frankie’s Fun Park and enjoyed all kinds of fun and games.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly