City council approves purchase of body armor aimed to protect York County officers

The York County City Council approved the purchase of over 500 pieces of body armor to help protect officers while on duty.

According to the York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell, city council approved the sheriff's office request to purchase the armor from the state.

The armor will cost over $40,000 and will be given to all patrol officers, Blackwell said. Blackwell says the sheriff's office does not currently have this type of armor. The armor is supposed to protect officers "against high velocity rounds," officials said.

The armor will include a plate carrier to protect vital organs around the chest and back. Blackwell said that officers will continue to wear their normal bulletproof vests but will wear the plate carrier on top.

Since the purchase has been approved, the sheriff's office expects to get the new equipment within several weeks.

This approval comes two months after Christian Thomas McCall, 47, allegedly shot multiple York County deputies and a York County police officer.

Detective Mike Doty was killed during the stand-off and Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were injured.

