Stray dog bites seven children after getting inside south Charlotte elementary school

Seven children were injured when a stray dog made its way into Lansdowne Elementary School in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The dog walked onto the playground while children were outside and managed to get inside the school when staff brought the children back in, CMPD Animal Care & Control says.

"Some of the children were frightened and were reacting by running and making noise. The canine then became overstimulated by this reaction and began to jump on and bite some of the children," Animal Care & Control says.

Seven children sustained minor injuries in the incident. Animal Care & Control said six of the students received Level 3 bites.

According to the "Dunbar Dog Bite Scale" - which AC&C began using in 2017 - a Level 3 bite is defined as "One to four punctures from a single bite with no puncture deeper than half the length of the dog’s canine teeth. Maybe lacerations in a single direction, caused by victim pulling hand away, owner pulling dog away, or gravity (little dog jumps, bites and drops to floor)."

The seventh student received a Level 1 bite, defined as "Obnoxious or aggressive behavior but no skin-contact by teeth."

Animal Care & Control says they made contact with the owner, who was visiting someone in Charlotte when the incident occurred. Animal Care & Control says they confirmed with a veterinary hospital that the dog is current on its rabies vaccination.

The dog is currently in the possession of Cumberland County Animal Control and will remain in rabies quarantine at their animal shelter for 10 days.

School officials reportedly contacted the owner from the information on the dog's collar and the owner picked the dog up. Animal Care & Control says the owner left school property before they arrived.

The dog is described as a silver and white male pit bull named "Bro."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

