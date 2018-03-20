Fugitive mom from Texas wanted on child abuse charges arrested in NC

A fugitive mom from Texas who was wanted on child abuse charges was arrested at WakeMed in Raleigh on Monday, according to a fugitive arrest warrant filed in Wake County.

Michele Roode Boyd, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on a fugitive arrest warrant on a charge of abandon child risk of bodily injury that was filed in Bexar County, Texas, on Dec. 7, 2016. The charge stems from an event that occurred on Nov. 25, 2016, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant that was obtained by CBS 17.

The affidavit shows that Boyd is accused of tying one of her children to a "Twice the Ice" machine located in a San Antonio Walgreens parking lot on Nov. 25, 2016 and leaving the child there.

According to the affidavit, Boyd was inside the Walgreens with the child around 11:30 on Nov. 24, 2016, and was caught by an employee attempting to steal items. The employee called police, but Boyd and the child had already left the store when authorities arrived.

A few hours later, around 2:15 a.m., an employee went outside and found the child tied to the ice machine and wrapped in tape, according to the affidavit. The employee freed the child and brought the child inside the store before calling police.

Investigators believe the child had been tied up with rope by Boyd earlier on Nov. 24, 2016, according to the affidavit. In that incident, a towel was stuffed in the child's mouth and duct taped shut, the document states.

Boyd had been on the run since the incident happened, and police believed she may have been suffering from a mental illness, the affidavit shows.

The documents obtained by CBS 17 do not make clear how Boyd was found at WakeMed or what she was doing in Raleigh.

She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court today.