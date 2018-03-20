Man accused of breaking into Rock Hill apartment

A 24-year-old was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and burglary that occurred in York County last week.

The incident happened around 10:43 p.m. on March 12 at an apartment in the 2000 block of McGee Road in Rock Hill. According to a police report, a woman told officers that she heard someone at her door and recognized the man. The woman reportedly opened the door for him and that's when, police say, three men then pushed their way into her apartment.

One of the men reportedly pulled a gun on the woman when she was in the previous of calling police, the report states. That's when the woman ran into the bathroom with her son, police say.

The three men then reportedly fled from the scene in an older model silver Lincoln, police said.

On Sunday, an officer saw a similar looking vehicle heading towards Heckle Boulevard on Saluda Road. The driver then led officers on a chase before fleeing on foot.

A short time later, 24-year-old Davon Thompson was found and served with warrants for first-degree burglary, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Police say warrants have been issued for the other men involved.

