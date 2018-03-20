All clear given after 'suspicious package' found near Rock Hill post office

A suspicious package that was found near a post office in Rock Hill Tuesday morning turned out to be plumber's putty.

A post office employee noticed "some suspicious items" on the sidewalk near the entrance of the building around 9:30 a.m. Rock Hill police and the bomb squad then responded to the post office on West Wilson Street at Black Street around 10:40 a.m.

BREAKING: Rock Hill Police are investigating a suspicious package near the Post Office in Wilson and Black St. Bomb Squad is on scene. pic.twitter.com/0hWAiY1XvO — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) March 20, 2018

The putty, which appeared to be two paint cans held together with tape, was found at the rear end of the post office. Nearby homes were vacated and a portion Black Street was shut down for a time.

The post office remained open while crews investigated the package.

The bomb squad determined the "device" was plumber's putty that was taped together. Black Street has since been reopened.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.