Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County

A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Mountain Island area this week.

CMPD Animal Care & Control says the raccoon was in the Marengo Circle area, where two domestic pets were exposed.

Both of the pets had current rabies vaccinations, CMPD Animal Care & Control says.

"AC&C would like to take this opportunity to remind pet owners the importance of keeping your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date," Animal Care & Control says. "North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age (NCGS 130A-185)."

Animal Care & Control says they were told Monday that a rabies alert notification will be sent to the residents in the area.

"AC&C offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies," Animal Care & Control says.

This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the animal shelter on Byrum Drive.

