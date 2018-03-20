Friday court appearance for woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

A woman is set to appear in court in Rowan County on Friday for charges that she stabbed her boyfriend during a fight at a home on Roy Miller Park Road in eastern Rowan County.

Deputies responded to a 911 call Sunday to discover that Jacky Lasley III had been stabbed by his girlfriend, Beverly Ann Misenheimer.

According to the report, a neighbor drove Lasley to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Lasley and Misenheimer had argued that Misenheimer had been “hanging out with another man."

Misenheimer, 25, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and has been released from jail.

The report says that Misenheimer told the deputy that Lasley had been abusive toward her in the past and she came to the home to get her possessions. She said Lasley had threatened to burn her belongings.

When Misenheimer and a friend arrived at the house, Lasley ran toward her with a crowbar in his hands, she told the deputy.

Misenheimer said she pulled out a pocketknife. She said Lasley grabbed her by the neck and she stabbed at him with the knife, then he fell and grabbed his side.

Misenheimer and Lasley then went inside where Misenheimer got a towel to help stop the bleeding.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.