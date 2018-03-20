FIRST ALERT: Storm system expected to bring heavy thunderstorms, snow likely for mountains

Spring warm up Tuesday

Mountain snow returns Tuesday night

Chilly air rest of the week

After Monday night's fireworks, there's going to be a break for the rest of Tuesday morning and midday hours. It will be breezy and unseasonably warm under variably cloudy skies - including some sunshine. Highs will rebound into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Then as a second storm system moves in during the late afternoon and evening hours, another batch of rain will move in and could again produce a heavy thunderstorm or two in spots. That is why a First Alert Day has been issued for the back end of Tuesday.

While spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the evening rain will transition to snow for the mountains later Tuesday night, lingering right through late Wednesday night. Two to as much as six inches of snow are likely and winds will be howling as well on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains in advance of the storm and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern foothills.

Outside of the mountains, the rest of us are looking at showers from Tuesday evening into the day on Wednesday, when afternoon readings only recover to the mid to upper 40s and the wind blows briskly. While places outside of the mountains could see a few snow showers mix in, no accumulation is expected, but that's something we are monitoring, so a First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as well.

Improvement is on the way for Thursday and Friday. We will see a return of the sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s and we'll stay chilly over the weekend with a small shower chance both Saturday and Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

