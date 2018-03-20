FIRST ALERT: Snow continues to fall in the High Country, Winter Storm Warning in effect

12:00 p.m. Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning Mountains

Cloudy, showers, breezy for Charlotte

Drying out but chilly Thursday

As we head into the afternoon, we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers in and around the Charlotte Metro. Highs will only be in the upper forties this afternoon.

Snow will continue to fall in the NC High Country, as a strong North Westerly flow continues to drive into the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning for our mountain counties will remain in effect until 8 AM on Thursday morning. The other story for today will be the winds in the mountains. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph can be expected in the higher elevations along the spine of the Appalachian. Accumulations will generally range from 1-3" for the valleys to 3-6" for the higher elevations. By early Thursday morning, the heaviest and steadiest of the snow bands should begin to wind down.

Brighter skies return Thursday and Friday, but it will stay cool. Highs only make it to the 50s for the foreseeable future.

And looking ahead at the weekend... a cold air damming scenario will set up. Expect chilly temperatures and spotty showers all the way through the weekend.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Winter Storm Warning Mountains

Winter Weather Advisory Expands

Snow may appear in Charlotte

As of 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, snow has begun falling in the High Country area. A Winter Storm Warning for our mountain counties will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Thursday morning. The other story for Wednesday will be the winds in the mountains. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph can be expected in the higher elevations along the spine of the Appalachian.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties due to snow. Accumulations could range from one to three inches for the valleys to to three to six inches of snow for the higher elevations. The peaks could see eight to 12 inches of snow.

In Charlotte, a light rain continues to fall and the temperature is 39 degrees at 3:45 a.m. A short period of snow may develop again in areas south of Interstate 40 all the way down to Charlotte. With soil temperatures in the 40s, accumulation isn't expected. After that, it will stay cool, gray and windy the rest of the day.

Brighter skies return Thursday and Friday, but it will stay cool. Highs only make it to the 50s for the foreseeable future.

And looking ahead at the weekend... a cold air damming scenario will set up. Expect chilly temperatures and spotty showers all the way through the weekend.

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Things are going to be active again this evening. Another batch of precipitation is moving toward the Carolinas. Showers are possible any time. The best chance for heavy rain or a thunderstorm will be from about 7-midnight. Since this is the first day of spring, that is something you might expect.

Here is what you might not expect. As the system makes progress, cold air will work in behind the evening rain. Late tonight, the mountains will see a changeover to snow. It will last through the night… and through the day on Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga from midnight tonight through 8 a.m. on Thursday. The valleys could pick up 1-3” of snow and the higher elevations could get 3-5”.

How’s that for the first day of spring?

Outside of the mountains, Wednesday will not be a nice day at any point. Showers or even a snow showers will be around in the morning. While the mountains will see most of the snow activity, even the foothills could see a few snow showers in the morning. With soil temperatures in the 40s and 50s, there is unlikely to be much accumulation – but don’t be surprised if you see snow showers.

The rest of the day will be cool, gray and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and the wind will be 10-20 mph with higher gusts. That will make for one chilly day!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

6 a.m. Tuesday

Spring warm up Tuesday

Mountain snow returns Tuesday night

Chilly air rest of the week

After Monday night's fireworks, there's going to be a break for the rest of Tuesday morning and midday hours. It will be breezy and unseasonably warm under variably cloudy skies - including some sunshine. Highs will rebound into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Then as a second storm system moves in during the late afternoon and evening hours, another batch of rain will move in and could again produce a heavy thunderstorm or two in spots. That is why a First Alert Day has been issued for the back end of Tuesday.

While spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the evening rain will transition to snow for the mountains later Tuesday night, lingering right through late Wednesday night. Two to as much as six inches of snow are likely and winds will be howling as well on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains in advance of the storm and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern foothills.

Outside of the mountains, the rest of us are looking at showers from Tuesday evening into the day on Wednesday, when afternoon readings only recover to the mid to upper 40s and the wind blows briskly. While places outside of the mountains could see a few snow showers mix in, no accumulation is expected, but that's something we are monitoring, so a First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as well.

Improvement is on the way for Thursday and Friday. We will see a return of the sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s and we'll stay chilly over the weekend with a small shower chance both Saturday and Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.