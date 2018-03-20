Tractor-trailer overturns, crashes into barrier wall on I-77

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte for a time Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on I-77 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and LaSalle Street near Exit 11. The wreck shut down the entrance to the interstate. It appeared the tractor-trailer crashed into the barrier wall on the interstate.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck closed all of the southbound lanes for some time. The crash also shut down three northbound lanes near Exit 11B for some time.

Drivers were advised to take Exit 12 for LaSalle Street as a detour.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

