Heads up…it’s a First Alert Day today. We’ve had heavy rain in the area overnight.

A crash on I-77 near highway 16 in Mecklenburg County could impact your drive in this morning. All southbound lanes have been closed at one point…northbound lanes are impacted as well. Chris Larson is monitoring the situation in the First Alert Traffic Center and he’ll update us on conditions throughout the morning.

One person is dead following a crash in Pineville. It happened last night on highway 51 near I-485. We’ll have more details.

The controversial issue involving the 287-G program will go before Mecklenburg County Commissioners today. The program allows detention of illegal immigrants who commit crimes. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with more information.

A former Johnson C. Smith University employee accused of raping a woman nearly 20 years ago is scheduled to be in court today.

Right now, Charlotte Mecklenburg police are looking for whoever stole a trailer full of a Boy Scout troop’s camping supplies.

Charlotte plans to submit a bid for the Republican National Convention by the end of the month.

