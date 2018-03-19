Man killed in Pineville crash ID'd

A man who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Pineville Monday night has been identified.

The crash occurred on Pineville-Matthews Road near Interstate 485 around 10 p.m. According to the Pineville Fire Department, one person was pinned during the crash.

MVA w/ Entrapment-Pineville Matthews Rd. PFD was dispatched for 2 car MVA. While enroute, call was updated to a Pin-In per Pineville PD. Deputy Chief 10 arrived on scene confirming 1 Pinned. Engine 73 arrived and quickly went to work. Medic pronounced 1 DOA. Pineville PD on scene — Pineville Fire Dept. (@PinevilleFire) March 20, 2018

MEDIC pronounced the victim, identified as 44-year-old David Larry Thrower Jr., dead on scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The wreck shut down the eastbound lanes for some time.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.