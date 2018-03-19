Man killed in Pineville crash ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in Pineville crash ID'd

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Pineville Monday night has been identified. 

The crash occurred on Pineville-Matthews Road near Interstate 485 around 10 p.m. According to the Pineville Fire Department, one person was pinned during the crash. 

MEDIC pronounced the victim, identified as 44-year-old David Larry Thrower Jr., dead on scene. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. The wreck shut down the eastbound lanes for some time. 

No charges have been filed. 

