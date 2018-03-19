Santhoshi's Kitchen Chicken Tikka

Chicken tikka (serving size 4-6)



Ingredients

2 lbs. chicken breast or thigh

4 tbsps. ginger garlic paste

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp. Salt

4 tbsps. Yogurt

6 tbsps. Oil

3 tbsps. Lemon juice

2 pinches kasoori methi (fenugreek leaf powder)

1 cup onion and 2 cups bell peppers cut into 1” pieces

Procedure

1. Cut chicken into small cubes.

2. Add the yogurt, chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, chaat masala, fenugreek leaf powder, salt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and 6 table spoons of oil in a large bowl and mix it well.

3. Marinate the chicken and the veggies in the mixture for a minimum of 1 hour.

4. Pierce the chicken and veggies into the skewer and place the skewers on a dripping pan.

5. Pre heat the oven to 400 degree Fahrenheit and place the dripping pan in the oven. Set the timer for 25 minutes.

6. After 25 minutes brush the meat and veggies with oil and broil the contents in low heat for 10 minutes. And then broil at high heat for 5 minutes.