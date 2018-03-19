Queens prepares for Elite Eight match up against California Baptist

The next step in the march for a possible Division II National Championship for Queens happens Tuesday night when they take on California Baptist.

The Royals are back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2003 and with a win, would advance to the Final Four for the first time ever.

Queens enters the Elite Eight off a huge win over Lincoln Memorial 69-57. That was their first win of the season against the Railsplitters who entered that game as the #1 team in the nation and had beaten the Royals in 3 previous games this season.

It has been a season to remember for the Royals as they are 31-3 and are led by Todd Withers.

Withers was named to the NABC Division II All American Team on Monday after averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is shooting 49% from the field and 40% from 3 point land.

The senior becomes the first Royals player to garner All American status since 2004.

But this Royals team is a deep one as they have 4 players who average double digits in points (Withers- 13, Mike Davis- 12, Ike Agusi- 11, Jalin Alexander- 11), ranks 8th in the nation in scoring margin (14.6), and is 12th in the nation in blocks per game (5).

California Baptist is in its last year as a Division II program as they are transitioning to D-I next season and joining the Western Athletic Conference.

The Lancers are currently 28-5 and are led by a great threesome of Kalidou Diouf (18 PPG), Jordan Heading (14 PPG), and Cory Lange (10 PPG).

Queens and California Baptist will tip off at 7 on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, SD. The winner will advance to the Final Four which will be played on Thursday.

