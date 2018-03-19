Two arrested, charged with drug related offenses in Burke Co. - | WBTV Charlotte

Two arrested, charged with drug related offenses in Burke Co.

Two people were arrested and charged with drug related offenses Friday in Burke County.

Investigators executed a search warrant in the 900 block of St. Mary's Church Road and seized meth and paraphernalia. 

Michael Leonard and Karen Ray were arrested for maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Both were transported to Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility and placed under secured bonds. 

