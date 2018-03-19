Burke Co. man arrested after firearm located in home

A Burke County man was arrested Friday after investigators located a firearm inside his home.

Burke County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Department of Public Safety conducted a warrantless home search in the 1400 block of Goat Farm Street Friday.

Officials say Harold Timothy Miller was arrested after a firearm and paraphernalia was found inside his home.

Miller was charged with felony weapon possession by felon, misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation.

