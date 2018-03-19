First Alert Day issued Tuesday for two possible waves of thunderstorms

A very strong storm system is moving through the deep south. There is a strong possibility of severe weather from Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. We are on the very northern fringe of this here in our area.

We don’t have any type of risk from the Storms Prediction Center in our viewing area, but we should still expect heavy rain and even a thunderstorm overnight tonight. The rain could be heavy at times.

By the morning commute, the heaviest rain should be out of here but showers could still be left around. That is the first batch...

We will see a drying trend during the day. There will be several hours where there is no precipitation. However, most of the models are bringing in another round of showers and possibly even a thunderstorm in the late afternoon to evening hours. That’s round 2...

The last factor is snow for the mountains. From the evening into the night and even on Wednesday, you could see snow showers. By the time all is said and done, you could possibly pick up 1-3” of snow.

The rest of us outside of the mountains should stay above freezing the whole time. While snow showers could mix in, no accumulation is expected.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.