Former employee charged with stealing lottery tickets

A former convenience store worker stole nearly $700 worth of lottery tickets from her former employer, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Britteny Goodnight, 25, of Lake Landing Drive, was charged with 25 counts of felony larceny by employee. She has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

The incident was reported Friday, but officials said the theft dates to at least February 8 at Lentz General Store, 9020 Stokes Ferry Road. According to reports, Goodnight took 215 lottery tickets that were valued at $699. She won $500 and paid out $248.

Goodnight is expected in district court on April 25.