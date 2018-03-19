Georgia duo arrested after 4.4 lbs of meth found in Iredell County

Two people from Georgia were arrested in Iredell County Friday after deputies reportedly found more than four pounds of methamphetamine.

Alejandro Galarza Escobar, 47, and Esmeralda Galarza, 18, are both charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking in methamphetamine by transport and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

The arrests came after a joint investigation between the Iredell County Sheriff's Office ICE team and the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE).

Iredell County investigators say Escobar and Galarza were found with the 4.4 lbs of meth on Island Ford Road near I-40 West. They say it was worth more than $800,000.

“This particular type of methamphetamine which was discovered was not the 'shake and bake' style produced locally in bottles, this Crystal Methamphetamine was obviously mass produced outside of the United States where the purity level of the drug is much higher, and it is then transported into our communities," said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Both Escobar and Galarza were placed under a $250,000 bond.

