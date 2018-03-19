Now through the Easter season, you can hear Billy Graham preach again

Charlotte-born evangelist Billy Graham preaches during his last hometown crusade in 1996. (Bob Leverone/Charlotte Observer)

Billy Graham died last month, but his voice lives on – at least through April 3 – on satellite radio.

“The Billy Graham Channel,” featuring long-ago sermons and other messages from the Charlotte-born evangelist, started Monday on Sirius XM radio and will continue to be available through the Easter season.

Interested in listening? Tune to Sirius XM channel 145.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Graham’s son, Franklin, who’s also an evangelist, urged people to check out the channel. He also indicated there’s a chance that this collaboration between Sirius XM and the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, which he heads, could continue beyond April 3.

“We hope (Sirius XM) will decide to keep the Billy Graham Channel on the air,” said the younger Graham, whose reflections on Easter (April 1 this year) will also be heard on the channel.

A combination news-item/fund-raising-pitch about the channel on the BGEA website reports that some truck drivers have said listening to “The Billy Graham Channel” enriches their spiritual lives.

A sampling of what listeners heard Monday morning: Billy Graham’s altar call at a 1982 crusade in Boston and a sermon on angels during a televised crusade in Lubbock, Texas, in 1975.

Graham retired after his last crusade, in 2005 in New York.

Sirius XM also aired many of Graham’s past sermons for 12 days last November, in honor of his 99th birthday, then for another 12 days after he died, on Feb. 21 at his Montreat home.

A globe-trotting evangelist and pastor to U.S. presidents during his long life, Graham is buried next to his wife, Ruth, at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.