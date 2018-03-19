WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Enough is Enough

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Throughout our country’s history, people have joined together to express their need for change in a unified voice. From the Women’s Suffrage March to the Million Man March, and many more, we are witnessing the “Enough is Enough” movement in schools across the nation.

On March 14, students in every state walked out of their classrooms for 17 minutes – one minute for every student killed in the Florida school shooting.

Our students want to be heard and want our leaders to address their concerns about mass shootings that have unfortunately become too common.

Students across the country are energized, but reactions to their efforts have been mixed. While most schools supported this walk out, others threatened penalties.

But, that’s what protest is about. These students did not ask for anyone’s permission to declare that “Enough is enough.”

We hope this energizes them to become even more involved. Our democracy depends on informed, engaged citizens willing to stand up for their beliefs. We are witnessing the next generation of leadership come of age.

They are finding their voice using their Constitutional rights to free speech.

We encourage you to use yours to tell us what you think!

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.